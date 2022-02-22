MILTON — Inspired by the dedication to the volunteer fire service displayed by his parents, Seth Heddings signed on as a junior firefighter with the Milton Fire Department when he was just 14 years old.
“This is something you gotta be committed to,” Heddings said. “It’s gratifying. You gotta put the time in and want to do better to be better for the public. That’s why we’re here, for the public.”
A 17-year volunteer, Heddings was recently recognized as the Milton Fire Department’s Firefighter of the Year.
Heddings’ father, Walter Heddings Jr., was a deputy chief with the White Deer Township Volunteer Fire Department.
“My mom (Jo Heddings) was one of the first female firefighters in the area,” Seth said. “She ran at White Deer, with my dad. (Firefighting) was kind of in my blood.”
While his parents had been out of the fire service for a number of years, Heddings said his father now serves as a fire police officer with the Milton department. His mother volunteers with the department’s social activities.
As Heddings was a junior volunteer with the department, and unable to jump on a fire truck to respond to calls, he was anxious to be able to take on more responsibilities with the department.
“Everyone said ‘your time will come,’” he reflected.
In recent years, Heddings — a lieutenant with the department — has assisted with oversight of the department’s junior firefighters.
“Now, I am telling them ‘your time will come,’” he said.
Heddings likens being a volunteer firefighter to having a second family.
“We have our days where we fight and argue, and 5-minutes later, we’re best friends,” he laughed.
Heddings estimates he makes about half of the department’s average 300 calls for service per year. He holds a Firefighter 2 certification, and has taken numerous other classes.
Among the most memorable calls for service he’s been involved with, Heddings points to a tour bus crash which occurred in October 2018 along Route 147, near the Route 405 interchange, in West Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County.
“That was a multi-agency, mass-casualty incident,” Heddings said. “It was paid and citizen-responder volunteers working together.”
He said all of the responders involved with the incident worked cohesively as a team while extracting victims from the bus.
In addition to his service with the Milton Fire Department, Heddings enjoys bowling and helping on a friend’s farm.
A 2010 graduate of the Milton Area High School, Heddings works for North Shore Railroad.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.