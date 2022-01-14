With the Dakar Rally off-road race wrapping up today in Saudi Arabia, the focus of the racing world now shifts to the most prestigious midget race in the world, the annual Chili Bowl Midget Nationals, contested on a dirt track laid out inside of an exposition center in Tulsa, Okla.
While preliminary qualifying events have been underway all week, the event climaxes Saturday night with the grand finale. The event has become so big that nearly 400 drivers entered this year, an event record.
After years of close calls, 2021 NASCAR Cup series champion Kyle Larson scored what he classified as the biggest win of his career in this race in 2020. Last year, he opened up the best year of his career by scoring his second-consecutive Chili Bowl victory.
Fellow Cup series driver Christopher Bell won this race in each of the prior three years, with former truck series competitor and open wheel ace Rico Abreu winning in 2015 and 2016. Those three are the favorites to win Saturday night’s feature.
The entry list for this year’s race is star studded. Highlighted drivers on the list include:
• NASCAR competitors: JJ Yeley, Jesse Little, Chase Briscoe, Chase Elliott, Carson Hocevar, Ricky Stenhouse, Alex Bowman and Ryan Newman.
• Dirt track racing standouts: David Gravel, Brad Sweet, Justin Grant, Kevin Thomas Jr., Tyler Courtney, Donny Schatz, Kasey Kahne, Logan Seavey, Emerson Axsom, Buddy Kofoid, Shane Cottle and Chris Windom.
Other drivers of note in the field include IndyCar racers Conor Daly and Santino Ferucci, and former Chili Bowl winners Sammy Swindell, Tim McReadie, Damion Gardner and Bloomsburg’s John Heydenreich.
Swindell — who is now 66 years young — has won the race a record five times, the most recent coming in 2009.
The first edition of the Chili Bowl was held in 1987, with legendary open wheel racer Rich Vogler claiming the victory. Three years later, Vogler was killed while leading a sprint car race at Salem Speedway in Alabama.
Heydenrich won the 1990 edition of the Chili Bowl. He leads a contingent of Pennsylvania drivers entered in this year’s edition. Other Keystone State racers on the entry list include Jamie Spears, Darren Kauffman, Raymond Panella, Jeremy Hill, Alex Bright, Tommy Kunsman, Steve Buckwalter, Tim Buckwalter, Tyler Ross, Anthony Macri and Briggs Danner.
A star-studded list of drivers have claimed victories in the Chili Bowl, including former NASCAR competitors Tony Stewart and Dave Blaney, and former IndyCar drivers Donnie Beechler and Billy Boat.
Bryan Clauson won the Chili Bowl in 2014. He was killed while competing in the 2016 Belleville Midget Nationals in Nebraska. Clauson’s racing accomplishments included three USAC midget and two USAC Sprint Car championships, along with starts in the NASCAR Xfinity series and the Indy 500.
Sammy Swindell’s son Kevin Swindell swept the Chili Bowl each year between 2010 and 2013. Kevin Swindell has been paralyzed since crashing during the World of Outlaws 2015 Knoxville Nationals in Iowa.
Indoor automobile racing was held in Pennsylvania this past weekend, with Team Penske pit crew member Ryan Flores claiming the victory in the Indoor Auto Racing Championship event held for three-quarter midgets inside of the PPL Center in Allentown.
It was the opening round of the three-venue series. Next, the indoor championship will compete Jan. 28-29 in Atlantic City, N.J. The series for 2022 will wrap up March 11-12 in Syracuse, N.Y.
