ANNVILLE — Lebanon Valley College student-athletes were recently recognized for competing in spring sports.
Local students on Flying Dutchmen athletic teams included the following:
Anthony Bennage of Mifflinburg (baseball) who is pursing a degree in economics.
Alexander Sabo of Lewisburg (men's track and field), who is pursuing a degree in exercise science.
Ian Paul of Coal Township (men's track and field), pursuing a degree in actuarial science, was also recognized.
