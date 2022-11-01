LEWISBURG — Residents of Lewisburg Borough are asked to give their two cents on the issue of flooding in the Borough.
At 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, the Lewisburg Borough in cooperation with the Lewisburg Downtown Partnership will be holding a Flood Mitigation Study Public Meeting to introduce the community to the scope of the study while also hearing from the community to listen to concerns and how flood risk impacts Borough residents, property owners, and businesses.
The meeting will be held at the large multi-purpose room of the Lewisburg Downtown Partnership, located at 328 Market St.
“This will be the first of many opportunities for the public to weigh in on flooding challenges in Lewisburg Borough,” said Steven Beattie, community development/grants manager for Lewisburg Borough. “We want to listen to the community’s understanding about flooding, their concerns about flooding, and learn about how Lewisburg can become more resilient to flooding in the future."
Officials from the Borough of Lewisburg, SEDA-COG, and a consultant team will be in attendance.
The public is invited to listen to a 20-minute presentation focused on the history of flooding in Lewisburg, the scope of the planning study, and learn more about what it means to be a flood resilient community.
Those in attendance will have the opportunity to engage with the consultant team at various educational stations to answer questions, listen to concerns, and openly discuss flooding.
