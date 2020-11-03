MILTON — The coronavirus pandemic has forced individuals to adapt to new ways of doing things in many aspects of life. That’s especially been the case in public schools, which have had to adapt traditional activities to fit with the current COVID-19 guidelines.
At the Milton Area High School, the traditional fall play is taking on a new format this year.
Stephen Aguirre, Drama Club advisor, said the students are preparing to present an abridged version of Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet.”
“We are planning to film it,” Aguirre said, of the production. “It will be more like a student film that we do... We want to have it done by the holiday break.”
Seth Reitz, a computer teacher in the district, will be assisting with filming and editing the production. Aguirre said it will be posted online by the district once complete.
He said the students have been involved with the play since the start.
“I narrowed it down to two different plays and I let the kids vote (which one they wanted to produce),” Aguirre said. “The other play I recommended to them was written since the pandemic. It was a play for kids to do virtually. The kids were really interested in doing ‘Romeo and Juliet.’
“They wanted to dip their toes into some Shakespeare.”
The play will be filmed at various locations across Milton’s campus.
“Some scenes may take place in the cafeteria, some may take place in the auditorium, in the halls,” Aguirre said. “Traditionally, we would’ve done a fall play (in the auditorium)... Obviously, we do not want to have audience members inside the building.”
While the club members recently started delving into the play, rehearsals began in earnest this week.
“We are going to do some of the fight choreo(graphy), the fight scenes,” Aguirre said. “After that, we are going to hit the ground running with filming it.”
Throughout the process, he said students are learning that acting for film is different than performing on stage.
“For film, an audience is going to see a lot more of an actor’s face,” Aguirre explained. “I am always teaching the kids, a majority of the acting is done on your face. We are focusing on that. I’m glad we are having this exercise.”
The Drama Club will also be engaging in other activities throughout the school year.
“We are going to do some interactive improv stuff later on,” Aguirre said. “We are going to do a makeup workshop... We also do musical theater audition workshops.”
He said the district is holding out hope it will be able to present a spring musical this year.
“The Addams Family” was to have been staged last year, but was canceled due to the pandemic.
“We are planning to do ‘The Addams Family’ again this year,” Aguirre said. “The biggest thing with that is replacing the (2019-2020) seniors with current high schoolers. We have talents that will fill in the roles as well.”
No dates for the spring musical have been set. Aguirre hopes to know by January if that production will be able to move forward.
The cast of Milton’s “Romeo and Juliet” production features: Jaydon Cottage as Romeo, Leslie Krebs as Juliet, Ian Keefer as Tybalt, Ryleigh Mabus as Mercutio, Riley Lewis as Nurse, Josh Allison as Benvolio, Ely Reitz as Friar Lawrence, Jordyn Aunkst as Count Paris and Kayli Johnson as Prince Esalus.
Aguirre said those same actors will also play various other parts in the production.
