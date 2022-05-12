MILTON — Imagine a night of live musical theater performed by young people capable of bringing smiles, laughter or even tears to the eyes of an audience.
“Let’s Get It Together, an evening with Grand, Travelers and Scrim Youth Theatre (GTS),” will do just that at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 12 through Saturday, May 14, at the Art Academy of Milton, 38 S. Front St., Milton.
The two-act revue, directed with material written by Ellen McCormick, contains 25 musical theater songs from 21 shows performed by 23 young performers.
McCormick noted the group has been working since February and believes the night will be a celebration of GTS veteran performers and newcomers.
The ensemble ranges in age from first grader Sullivan “Sully” Harte of Danville to Liam Cummings, a Lewisburg Area High School senior who plans to earn a college degree in musical education. Zoe Scott, also a high school senior, plans to attend West Chester University and pursue a degree in English in secondary education.
Maggie Able, a long-time GTS contributor, said working with the young talent has been a blast.
“We love working with the kids,” Able said. “We have a lot of talented kids in the area, so we give them a showcase.”
The revue contains numbers from long-ago musicals like Guys and Dolls to more recent Broadway fare, Mean Girls.
Fans of local high school musicals will recognize songs from Les Miserables and Wicked, both produced recently by high schools.
Other songs have become American standards, such as “Over the Rainbow” from the Wizard of Oz and “Tomorrow” from Annie. The eclectic selection of material also contains standards of the future including “Mr. Cellophane” from Chicago and “Take Me or Leave Me” from Rent.
Cast members include Kiya Hutchinson, a Lewisburg middle schooler, who has not only appeared in shows at school but also with Riverstage Community Theatre and a non-speaking role in a Bucknell University production of Antigone.
Siblings on stage include Saige, Coral and Brighten Kleyman as well as Maggie and Kieran Kinney.
Able noted that some GTS veterans perform in community theater as they get a little older. She added that as good as the first act is, the second act is certain to tug on the heartstrings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.