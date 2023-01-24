There’s old-fashioned recipes that have been around for decades, then there’s the new concoctions that leave me amazed at places a good imagination can take a person. Then you have people like me who have a difficult time even following a recipe! When I open a cookbook and pick a recipe I have a hard time doing exactly what it says. If it’s cooking I’ll be thinking, oh, I could add a dash of liquid smoke, a pinch of onion powder, or some extra salt. When it comes to desserts I always found joy in what I called ‘Daniel-izing’ the recipes to make them match hubby’s taste buds.

Just this week I opened a cookbook to a page where I had several years ago, penned the words, “To Daniel-ize, replace some of chocolate with butterscotch and peanut butter chips .” When I read it my heart skipped a beat. That was then. This is now. No Daniel.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.