Golf tournament benefits rehabilitation institute, endowment

Golf tournament low gross winners Peyton Mussina, Larry Allison Jr. and Michael Bastian. Michael Richardson is not pictured.

 Provided by UPMC

WILLIAMSPORT — More than 100 golfers participated in the 40th Annual Susquehanna Health Foundation Invitational Golf Tournament at the Williamsport Country Club on Monday, Aug. 8.

A combination of sponsorships, donations, and auctions raised more than $172,900 to benefit the Susquehanna Strong Comprehensive Campaign. Specifically, funds will support the renovation and expansion of the UPMC Rehabilitation Institute at Williamsport and the Sue Young Endowment for the recruitment, retention, and education of clinical staff at UPMC in North Central Pa.

