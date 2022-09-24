Judge Jeffrey Rowe, Lewisburg
DUI
LEWISBURG — A 30-year-old New Columbia man has been charged with DUI and related after police said his vehicle crashed into a house around 4:30 a.m. Sept. 16 near Bull Run Crossing and Smoketown Road, East Buffalo Township, Union County.
Buffalo Valley regional charged Jacob M. Heverly with driving under the influence, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, driving while operating privileges are suspended or revoked, driving at a safe speed, and careless driving.
Police allege Heverly failed to make a turn in the roadway and went off the road slamming into the house at 2732 Smoketown Road. No one in the building was hurt.
Driving without a license
LEWSIBURG — Buffalo Valley Regional police arrested 37-year-old Robert J. Heverly for driving without proper lighting on his vehicle and driving without a license.
Police said this is the third time Heverly has been charged with driving without a license.
Police report Heverly was on a motorcycle heading south on North Water Street, Lewisburg, around 9:53 p.m. July 23rd, 2022. Police allege the motorcycle had no lights illuminating the motorcycle's license plate as required by law.
Watsontown Police
DUI
WATSONTOWN — David M. Thomas, 34, of Northumberland, has been charged with driving under the influence as the result of a traffic stop conducted at 2:49 a.m. Aug. 22 in the 10 block of Main Street.
Police said Thomas was found to have a combination of drugs and alcohol in his system, rendering him incapable of safely operating a vehicle.
Simple assault
WATSONTOWN — Brandyn Liddic, 21, of Watsontown, has been charged with simple assault, harassment and endangering welfare of children.
The charges were filed after police said Liddic pushed a a woman through a glass door pain, while a child was present.
The incident occurred at 11:45 a.m. Sept. 18 along East First Street.
Arrest prior requisition
WATSONTOWN — Seth Elegar, 46, of Watsontown, has been charged with arrest prior to requesition.
Police said Elegar was taken into custody at 12:26 p.m. Sept. 16 in Watsontown. Police said he had a felony arrest warrant out of the Bexar County Sheriff's Office in Texas.
Elegar was arraigned before District Judge Michael Diehl, of Milton, and jailed on $30,000. He is awaiting extradition to Texas.
State Police at Milton
One-vehicle crash
WEST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — Timothy Lau, 56, of Penns Creek, was transported to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, for treatment of unknown injuries following a crash which occurred at 4:37 p.m. Sept. 20 along Centennial Road, West Buffalo Township, Union County.
Troopers said Lau was driving a 2018 Harley-Davidson too fast on a gravel road and lost control, causing him to fall down an embankment. Lau has been cited with driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked.
