DANVILLE — The 101st Annual Meeting and Awards Ceremony of the Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce (GSVCC) was an upbeat affair.
Speakers noted that it was the first in-person annual meeting in a couple of years and offered words of gratitude amid acknowledgement that the future would be different.
Awards presented included the Athena Pin for inspiration of women to achieve excellence in their personal and professional lives.
Susan Greene, past recipient, presented the Athena to Carol Budd, SUMMIT Early Learning director of family and community engagement. The fully licensed agency offers child care and other services.
Other presentations for 2021 were presented with the tag “of the roaring 2020s” because it was the first time in a couple of years that they could be presented.
The Young Professional of the Year went to Phil Derose, a marketing and planning manager for the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC). He was also a 2018 graduate of Leadership Susquehanna Valley, where he now serves as board president of the professional development group
The Star of Excellence Award was presented to Kristen Moyer, SEDA-Council of Governments chief of staff. Moyer also serves as board chair for the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way, and on other public-spirited committees and boards.
Jen Hain, SUN Area Technical Institute director, received the Heritage Award. Her attention to the value of a technical or vocational education was cited.
Contrast Communications earned Small Business of the Year recognition. John Uehling and Mike Smith were credited for setting up and offering Zoom meetings for the chamber at no charge.
Business of the Year, BrightFarms, was credited for its innovative “dirt free” farming of fresh produce. Christian Ortiz, production manager for the Selinsgrove-area facility, accepted the award.
Art Thomas, GSVCC board chair, noted that SIDCO (Susquehanna Industrial Development Corporation) was in the process of dissolving. The agency sold all of its lots, Thomas said, and was able to present the GSVCC with a $100,000 check. The chamber was then able to pay off the debt on their Shamokin Dam property.
Thomas and Gary Sojka, introduced as “Snyder County sheepherder and citizen of the world,” engaged in a wide-ranging discussion of business and culture titled “Chamber Colloquy.” Sojka, former Bucknell University president, said history illustrates that big events such as wars and pandemics bring on change.
“Change is always difficult,” Sojka said. “It forces people to do things differently than before. They have even have to look at the world in a way that they thought they never would have to. But in the end, we get through it.”
Americans are particularly equipped to endure sea-changing events, Sojka said, thanks to qualities including ambition, industry and creativity.
Sojka dropped a hint that Janet Weis Children’s Hospital was going to “focus on some new things.” A fundraising campaign, chaired by Sojka and his wife Sandy, will soon be announced.
The 100th anniversary of the GSVCC was acknowledged with a brief history of its predecessors and a presentation by Rep. David Rowe (R-85), Rep. Kurt Masser (R-107) and Rep. Lynda Schlegel-Culver (R-108).
