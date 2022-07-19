SELINSGROVE — The Susquehanna Valley Youth Chorale (SVYC) — an educational outreach program of the Susquehanna Valley Chorale — will host a Youth Singers Jamboree from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, at the Regional Engagement Center (R.E.C.), 429 Eighth St., Selinsgrove.
The workshop is open to youth in grades three through 12 who enjoy singing, making music with friends, and meeting new friends with a love of music.
Activities will include: Yoga for Singers, with special guest Johanna Kodlick; Rhythm in Vocal Music; and Looping with Vocal music with special guest Devin Flynt, and Improvisation in singing.
Lunch and snacks will be provided.
Registration by Aug. 1 is required by contacting Workshop Director Coleen Renshaw at 570-765-0637 or coleenrenshaw@gmail.com.
Youth singer auditions
Youth singers, in grades three through 12, will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, at St. John’s United Church of Christ, 1050 Buffalo Road, Lewisburg. The first youth rehearsal will take place Aug. 29 at the same location.
Appointments are required for youth auditions and can be arranged by contacting Renshaw.
For more information about the SVYC, visit www.SVCMusic.org.
