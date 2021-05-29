MILTON — Three members of a local family were recently awarded Quilts of Valor recognizing their service and sacrifice with the United States military.
Pat Gorman and Bryan Gorman are siblings and received their Quilts of Valor together. Their cousin, Donald "Doc" Meckley received his Quilt of Valor prior.
Meckley was with Charlie Company, 3rd Marines, 3rd Engineers. The Purple Heart recipient and Vietnam War veteran had one of the toughest duties a combat soldier could have in Southeast Asia — tunnel rat.
Armed with just a .45 and a flashlight, these young soldiers were tasked with exploring the maze of tunnels used by the North Vietnamese Army during the war and Meckley was in the toughest areas for American combat troops — I Corps, or the northernmost area of combat.
Meckley arrived in South Vietnam in 1966 and was assigned to a demolition team. He and his teammate, Johnny Steve Rotton, worked together and on one occasion found a large hospital underground near Dai Loc.
Often the men destroyed the tunnels they found on their own, but after finding this large hospital area, the demolition team was called in.
Rotton was killed on Sept. 25, 1967, in mortar and rocket fire in Quang Tri Province. Meckley had already begun the process of rotating back to the states.
He was wounded in April 1967 when he was caught in a mortar attack. Meckley took shrapnel in his left arm, back and left leg and was hospitalized three months in Vietnam and Hawaii.
Pat served in the Army from 1978-1992, working in administration. She served in Germany, Korea and numerous stateside bases including Kansas, Washington, Maryland and New Jersey. She served as a drill sergeant during one of her stops.
Bryan served in the Army from 1979 through 1999 and is a veteran of the Persian Gulf War. He spent 18 months on the ground in and around Bahrain, working as a track vehicle mechanic. His service also took him to Korea, Germany and Egypt.
Quilts of Valor are awarded to qualified veterans as a "thank you" for service and sacrifice in serving the nation. More information is available at www.qovg.org.
