State Police at Selinsgrove Possession
MONROE TOWNSHIP — A Shamokin woman was arrested after police said she was found in possession of drug paraphernalia.
Elizabeth Hall, 24, was arrested following the alleged incident at 12:12 a.m. Aug. 7 along North Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
False alarms
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Troopers noted Longhorn Steakhouse had three faulty alarms over the course of a 12-month period and received a citation.
The latest allegation stemmed from a report at 12:01 a.m. Aug. 28 at 4 Nina Drive, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
State Police At Stonington Natural death
UPPER AUGUSTA TOWNSHIP — State police assisted the Northumberland County Coroner’s Office with a death investigation.
Donald Ellis, 82, of Sunbury, was pronounced death at 8:34 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, along Clay Pond Road, Upper Augusta Township, Northumberland County, due to natural causes, police noted.
State Police At Montoursville Burglary
PENN TOWNSHIP — State police are investigating a burglary between noon July 12 and noon Aug. 28 at the home of Wilbur Engle, 75, of West Chester, along Barto Hollow Road, Penn Township, Lycoming County.
Items stolen included a Stihl 20-inch chainsaw valued at $100, a six-round magazine from a stolen .22-caliber rifle valued at $20, a youth compound crossbow valued at $50, a Bushnell Sentry spotting scope valued at $50, a .22-caliber rifle with scope valued at $100 and Winchester .22-caliber ammunition valued at $20.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-368-5700.
