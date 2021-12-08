WATSONTOWN — A fire which broke out Wednesday afternoon in a Delaware Township, Northumberland County, wood shop has been ruled accidental in nature by a Pennsylvania State Police fire marshal.
Tpr. James Nizinski announced Wednesday that the fire which broke out at around 12:15 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7, at a property owned by Dennis Oakes, at 590 Oakes Lane, has been ruled accidental. Damage to the property is estimated at $15,000.
Warrior Run Area Fire Department Chief Doug Funk described the structure which burned as being a wood shop, with two apartments above it and a basement below.
The fire, which Funk said was contained to the wood shop area, was knocked down in about 15 minutes. There were no injuries.
In addition to the Warrior Run area, firefighters from Milton, Turbot Township, Lewisburg, Muncy, Montgomery and EMS from Clinton Township responded to the scene.
Separately, Nizinski said he's still investigating a fire which broke out at 5 p.m. Tuesday in a home owned by William Warfield II at 211 Hepburn St., Milton.
Milton Fire Department Chief Scott Derr said Tuesday night that fire is not considered suspicious at this time. No one was injured in the fire, however three cats died.
Derr said the back section of the home sustained significant damage.
In addition to Milton, firefighters from Lewisburg, Warrior Run, White Deer Township, Turbot Township and Point Township responded to Hepburn Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.