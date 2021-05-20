LEWISBURG — More than 40 individuals have been interviewed in connection with an incident at a Bucknell University residence for LGBTQ students.
Bucknell President Dr. John Bravman sent a message to students and other campus community members Thursday acknowledging the interviews and "considerable pressure to finish the investigation and deliver appropriate responses."
The letter acknowledged that "many who appear to be involved appear to be graduating seniors."
As reported, about 20 males allegedly banged on windows and doors of a building housing Fran's House, one of several Affinity Houses on campus. The Tower House structure was once the home of Tau Kappa Epsilon (TKE), banned by the university since 2019 for a series of hazing incidents. The individuals involved in the Thursday, May 13, incident allegedly shouted that the house was still "ours," defiled the grounds and swung an object at a pole carrying a pride flag.
Bravman's message added that the sentiment to finish the investigation was understandable, with graduation days away, but the obligation to be fair and thorough would prevail. He noted that conclusion of every step of the investigation prior to graduation was not possible. Bravman vowed to be as candid as possible in view of legal and privacy protections.
Notice of the incident was relayed to D. Peter Johnson, Union County district attorney, before an independent investigation began.
Bravman added the investigation led by a Philadelphia law firm with expertise in university campus incidents was timely. He cited the "significant number of individuals involved in the incident, including Bucknell employees" and the limited time frame. The investigation includes the response to the incident by Bucknell University Public Safety.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.