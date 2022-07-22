MANSFIELD — Nearly six dozen Mansfield University student-athletes recently earned Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Scholar-Athlete recognition for the 2021-22 season.
Student-athletes must maintain a cumulative grade point average of at least 3.25 upon completion of the academic year.
On Thursday, July 7 the PSAC announced the following students qualified:
• Kade Showers, Montgomery (sprint football)
• Ben Chambers, Mifflinburg (men's cross country and track and field)
• Lauren Watson, Watsontown (softball)
The Mansfield University Mounties field hockey team tallied the most student-athletes on the list with 13, while the baseball and women's soccer teams landed 11 apiece.
