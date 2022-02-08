BLOOMSBURG — The Bloomsburg’s Children’s Museum, in collaboration with the Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit (CSIU), is bringing an After School Maker Camp to the Milton Maker Space, located at 139 S Front St, Milton.
This program is geared towards children age 6 to 12. Programs will run Feb. 18 through Jan. 20, 2023.
Maker Camp is free thanks to the PA Smart Grant from the CSIU.
“We are funded through a PA Smart Grant written by CSIU," said Colleen Epler-Ruths, of CSIU." This is a collaborative project, and the money is designed to reward computer science and STEM programs for students K-12 in the Northumberland County region."
Events will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. on the third Friday of each month. The Bloomsburg Children’s Museum started an After School Maker Camp in 2020. This program combines fun, creative tactics with educational science experiments.
Kicking off the After School Maker Camp will be “Intro to Soldering” on Feb. 18. Additional events include: “Art Meets Science- Light up Canvases” on March 18, “Lego WeDo Robotics and Programming” on April 15 and “Kitchen Chemistry: Experimenting with Cupcake Recipes” on May 20.
“Create a Motorized Boat” will be kick off the summer on June 17. Other summer and fall programs will include “Forensic Science-Solve a Mystery” on July 15, “Engineering Challenge” on Aug. 19, “Build a Walking Robot” on Sept/ 16 and “Light up Ghosts” on Oct. 21.
"Codes and Ciphers" will be offered Nov. 18, with "Kitchen Chemistry: Boba Tea" to be held Dec. 16. The program ends with a “Sumo Bot Challenge” on Jan. 20, 2023.
Registration is available online at https://bit.ly/bcm-at-miltonmakerspace or by calling the Bloomsburg Children’s Museum at 570-389-9206.
