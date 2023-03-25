Northumberland County
Marriage licenses
• Raeanne Davis, 19, of Milton and Austin Biddinger, 23, of Milton.
• Bradley Bagley, 38, of Wilkes-Barre and Alysia Sitar, 29, of Wilkes-Barre.
• Angela Guthrie, 48, of Sunbury and Carlos Ramos-Mercado, 45, of Sunbury.
• Darian Sitar, 28, of Zerbe Township and Eric George, 25, of Zerbe Township.
• Brooke Barreras, 27, of Mount Carmel and Zachary Laity, 28, of Mount Carmel.
• Katie Reader, 31, of Mahanoy Township, and Zachary Leitzel, 38, of Mahanoy Township.
• Kayla Marchetti, 25, of Shamokin, and Bradley Capenter, 25, of Shamokin.
• Steven Lapp, 24, of Upper Mahanoy Township, and Linda Lapp, 18, of Washington Township.
Deed transfers
• George Irrevocable Grantor Trust, Wendy L. brown trustee and Tina M. Coates trustee to Martha K. Jones, property in Turbot Township, $230,000.
• Thomas M. Bolick and Eileen B. Bolick to Eagle Capital Co., property in Mount Carmel, $1.
• Steven C. Auman and VIckie M. Auman to Dale M. Eister and Lisa M. Eister, property in Point Township, $1.
• William T. Corrigan to Scott R. Kline and Tryphena ER. Kline, property in Snydertown, $1.
• Charles E. Heller III to Brailyn Melendez, property in Sunbury, $1.
• Elijah J. Ilgenfritz and Marah R. Ilgenfritz to Blake Kolva, property in Herndon, $130,000.
• Laurie J. Lyons to Hector Ramirez and Selah J. Ramirez, property in Upper Augusta Township, $1.
• Sara E. Carter estate and Richard P. Carter IV administrator to Jan T. Opperman, property in Sunbury, $1.
• Robert G. Spatzer to Jill C. Burrows and Jeffrey S. Spatzer, property in Jordan Township, $1.
• Jeffrey Spatzer and jill Burrows to Jeffrey Spatzer and Jill burrows, property in Jordan Township, $1.
• Danilo Antonio Ballester and Genaro Breu to Elba Dominguez de Vazquez, property in Mount Carmel, $15,000.
• Ceasar J. Nunez Sosa to Elba Dominguez de Vazquez, property in Shamokin, $7,500.
• Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, Bankers Trust of California NA and Vendee Mortgage Trust 2001 to Faith M. Bacon, property in Sunbury, $22,800.
• John Howard Klouser II and Michelle Tracey Smedley to Renee Smedley, property in Marion Heights, $52,000.
• Arthur F. Lentini to Randall E. Baranoski and Sheila K. Baranoski property in Kulpmont, $1.
• Samuel Kershaw to Rhona Rebecca Pope, property in Shamokin, $1.
• Francisca Ortega Gonzalez to Mishelle Ramos, property in Mount Carmel, $70,000.
• Michael Heckman and Tiffany Heckman to Mastercraft Property Management LLC, property in Coal Township, $1.
• Jason A. Morgan and Angela E. Morgan to Mastercraft Property Management LLC, property in Sunbury, $1.
• Steven Allen Miller estate and Thomas A. Miller administrator to Dale T. Miller and Helene V. Miller, property in Sunbury, $1.
• Dale T. Miller and Helen V. Miller to Thomas A. Miller and Cindy M. Miller, property in Sunbury, $1.
• Elwood C. Lahr and Carol K. Kahr to Troy L. Laudenslager and Nikki M. Laudenslager, property in Jordan Township, $1.
• Carl M. Libby and Sara Libby to Carl M. Libby and Sara Libby, property in Northumberland, $1.
• Karen L. Brouse and Robert W. Brouse to Brouse Irrevocable Residential and Income Asset Protector Trust and Trena Brouse trustee, property in Riverside, $1.
• Gary J. Hulsizer and Hope A. Hulsizer to Gary J. Hulsizer and Hope A. Hulsizer Residential Real Estate Protector Trust, property in Rockefeller Township, $1.
• Kenneth M. Baum estate and Rusell James Miller administrator to Infinite Property Ventures LLC, property in Shamokin, $1.
• Shamokin Area Industrial Development Authority and Shamokin area Economic Development Authority to Richard D. Stevenson Jr., property in Shamokin, $8,000.
• Michael S. Faux to Rebekah Faux and Michael J. Faux, property in Shamokin, $1.
• Esdras Nehemias Chun-Choc to Elvis David Chun-Choc, property in Shamokin, $1.
• Richard D. Zigarski to Jonathan Green, property in Mount Carmel, $33,500.
• Waltz and Long Holdins International LLC to Zachary D. Woods and Kayla J. Woods, property in Northumberland, $187,000.
• FNB Oreo LLC to Edith Padilla, property in Sunbury, $63,000.
• Wesley D. Snyder, Kathy Snyder, Carin Richards and Gregory Richards to Tanya Bourassa, property in Zerbe Township, $172,000.
• Lovetta D. Shambach to Lovetta D. Shambach and Janae Kline, property in Sunbury, $1.
