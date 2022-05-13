Several times each year, I like to pause and reflect on who is running hot and who is not.
Although he crashed — while leading — Sunday in Darlington, Ross Chastain is surprisingly one of the hottest drivers in the NASCAR Cup series. After claiming his second win of the season — and of his career — at Talladega, I said to myself “who would’ve ever imagined Ross Chastain would be one of the winningest Cup drivers at this point of the season?”
Even more impressive than the fact that he’s won two races is that Chastain has turned into a contender nearly every week. After watching Chastain celebrate with a giant, inflatable watermelon after winning the truck race at Pocono in 2019 I wrote a column noting that NASCAR needed a colorful character like Chastain winning on a regular basis in the top series.
Aside from Chase Elliott, NASCAR is currently lacking in superstar drivers. If he keeps winning, Chastain has the potential to develop into a superstar.
Unfortunately, his teammate Daniel Suarez is running not so hot. While he was a contender several times early in the season, Suarez is not keeping pace with his teammate. We’ve seen this in the past when he’s had good equipment — at Joe Gibbs Racing and Stewart-Haas Racing. Suarez just can’t seem to run up front, stay there, and win. I believe it’s psychological with Suarez. If he can break through and win a Cup race, he may gravitate to the top. But he must break whatever barrier is stopping him from winning.
Hendrick Motorsports is also hot, as each of its four drivers have won. Although Kyle Larson isn’t running quite as strong as he did last year, I expect the winning to continue for NASCAR’s top Chevrolet team.
Although Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch have each won races, I’m placing Joe Gibbs Racing in the not-so-hot category. Outside of the two wins, the team has largely struggled. I’m not sure what the team’s issues are, but it needs to turn things around.
Switching gears to open wheel competition, Team Penske is hot in IndyCar. Of the four races contested this season, Josef Newgarden has won twice and Scott McLaughlin once. The team’s other driver — Will Power — has also been surprisingly consistent. With the series racing on the Indianapolis road course this weekend — where Power has won five times — I expect the winning to continue for Team Penske.
Defending series champion Alex Palou is also hot. He took the point lead with a strong run in the most recent race contested in Birmingham, Ala. His teammate Jimmie Johnson is running not so hot. After a career-best sixth place finish in his IndyCar oval debut at Texas, Johnson has struggled big time in the two most recent races, contested on the streets of Long Beach and at the Birmingham road course.
As he prepares to make his Indy 500 debut, I believe how Johnson performs on the famed oval will be crucial to his IndyCar future. I expect him to be a contender for the pole position, but whether he can make it through the 500 without making a mistake will be the big question.
Defending and four-time Indy 500 winner Helio Castroneves is also running not so hot. He’s struggled in his full-time return to IndyCar competition. But his focus is on Indy, where I expect Castroneves to run strong and at least mount a challenge to become the first five-time winner of the fabled race.
After throngs of people attended the inaugural Formula 1 race contested last weekend on a circuit laid out around Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, the world’s top open wheel circuit is also hot right now.
The announcement the series will be laying out $240 million to purchase land on the Las Vegas strip also positions the division well for its future in the U.S. On the land, the series will develop its pit and paddock area which will be used when it contests its first street race along the strip, in 2023.
NASCAR and IndyCar must certainly be taking notice of the major investment the series is placing on racing in the U.S.
While Formula 1 could be a threat to IndyCar and NASCAR in the U.S., its ticket prices are so astronomical the average fan can’t afford them.
If NASCAR and IndyCar keep ticket prices reasonable, the two divisions should continue to outpace F1 in the U.S. NASCAR and IndyCar races are also, typically, far more competitive than the snoozer F1 races.
