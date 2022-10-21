13 year old in custody following alleged threats

MIFFLINBURG — A 13-year-old boy is in custody after making alleged threats against the Mifflinburg Area School District.

According to a press release issued late Thursday night by the Mifflinburg Police Department, the boy has been charged with terroristic threats, ethnic intimidation, prohibited offensive weapons and possessing instruments of crime.

Kevin Mertz can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 117 or email kevin@standard-journal.com.

