13 year old in custody following alleged threats

MIFFLINBURG — A 13-year-old boy is in custody after making alleged threats against the Mifflinburg Area School District.
According to a press release issued late Thursday night by the Mifflinburg Police Department, the boy has been charged with terroristic threats, ethnic intimidation, prohibited offensive weapons and possessing instruments of crime.
Police said they received a Safe 2 Say report regarding alleged threats against the school district. The boy was taken into custody following an investigation.
According to the release, the boy was turned over to the Union County Juvenile Probation Department, with charges filed with the Union County Courthouse.
In addition to Mifflinburg police and the Juvenile Probation Department, those involved with the investigation included the Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department, Middleburg police and Mifflinburg Area School District staff, administration and police.
No further details on the incident were released.
Kevin Mertz can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 117 or email kevin@standard-journal.com.
