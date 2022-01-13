MILTON — The number of Milton Area School District students and staff to test positive for COVID-19 continues to rise, with the number of students quarantined due to potential exposure to the virus now topping 200.
The Milton middle and high schools, along with Baugher Elementary School, have moved to a virtual learning model until Tuesday, Jan. 18, due to the high case count.
As of Wednesday, the district’s COVID-19 dashboard was reporting the following, over the past 14 days:
• Baugher Elementary School: Thirteen students positive; one student presumed positive; one staff member positive; 45 students quarantined.
• White Deer Elementary School: Three students positive; two staff members positive; 26 students quarantined; two staff members quarantined.
• Middle school: Fourteen students positive; four students presumed positive; two staff members positive; 61 students quarantined; four staff members quarantined.
• High school: Twenty-three students positive; four students presumed positive; two staff members positive; 92 students quarantined; three staff members quarantined.
