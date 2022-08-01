Michigan woman in custody following crash

MILTON — A 26-year-old Michigan woman is locked up in the Northumberland County Jail after being taken into custody early Monday morning when a truck she was driving — which was pulling an allegedly stolen trailer — struck multiple utility poles and signs in Milton.
Chelsea Johnson, of Ypsilanti, Mich., has been charged with receiving stolen property, reckless driving, careless driving, damage to attended vehicle or property and unlawful activities. The charges were filed in the office of District Judge Michael Diehl, of Milton, as the result of an incident which occurred at 12:45 a.m. Monday in the area of North Front and Third streets.
In court documents, Milton Police Department Officer Daniel Zettelmoyer wrote that he and Officer Travis Stotelmyer were notified of a tractor-trailer truck striking a utility pole in the area of 603 S. Front St., with the pole being in the roadway and power being knocked out to homes in the area.
While traveling to the scene, Zettelmoyer said Stotelmyer stopped a tractor-trailer truck found traveling in the wrong direction on Front Street.
Zettelmoyer wrote that a resident provided video-surveillance footage of the trailer striking a utility pole as it attempted to turn onto Lincoln Street from Third Street.
"Officer Stotelmyer advised there was fresh damages on both sides of the truck, to include fragments of a utility pole," Zettelmoyer wrote.
Johnson allegedly denied being involved in the crash. She said she was lost and attempting to find Interstate 80.
As he was leaving the scene of the initial pole which he found to have been struck, Zettelmoyer said he found two additional utility poles to be sheered off and in the roadway.
"While investigating the scene, a one-way traffic sign was found damaged and laying along the side of the road," Zettelmoyer wrote. "I located a broken side-view mirror and housing in the roadway. These items were seized as possible evidence."
According to court documents, Johnson was unable to provide registration or inspection documents for the trailer.
The tractor, a 2002 Freightliner with an Ohio registration, was found to have all of the proper documentation. However, Zettelmoyer wrote that the 1999 Wabash trailer bearing an Illinois license plate was found to have been reported as stolen. The report filed with the Lancaster Police Department in Texas.
"As the defendant was being secured, she advised she was 'just a newbie' with the company and it is her bosses' trailer," Zettelmoyer wrote.
Johnson was arraigned before Diehl and locked up in the Northumberland County Jail in lieu of $75,000 bail. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10.
Milton Police Department Chief Curt Zettlemoyer said authorities in Texas are handling the investigation into the reported theft of the trailer. The tractor-trailer has been impounded for further investigation.
Zettlemoyer said Milton police were assisted by officers from Watsontown and the Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department. The Milton Fire Department also responded.
PPL Electric Utility crews were working on scene Monday morning to replace the poles.
Tracie Witter, Regional Affairs director with PPL Electric Utilities, said 10 customers were impacted by the power outage.
"Our crews replaced the poles, and power was restored by 8:45 a.m. (Monday)," Witter said. "Our team responded as quickly and safely as possible to replace the poles and restore power to our customers."
