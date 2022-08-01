Michigan woman in custody following crash

PPL crews work to replace utility poles which were struck early Monday morning in the area of North Front and Third streets, Milton.

 Kevin Mertz The Standard-Journal

MILTON — A 26-year-old Michigan woman is locked up in the Northumberland County Jail after being taken into custody early Monday morning when a truck she was driving — which was pulling an allegedly stolen trailer — struck multiple utility poles and signs in Milton.

Chelsea Johnson, of Ypsilanti, Mich., has been charged with receiving stolen property, reckless driving, careless driving, damage to attended vehicle or property and unlawful activities. The charges were filed in the office of District Judge Michael Diehl, of Milton, as the result of an incident which occurred at 12:45 a.m. Monday in the area of North Front and Third streets.

