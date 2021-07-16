BUCKHORN — Geisinger has announced plans to open a comprehensive primary care facility in the Bucknhorn area.
The location, the Buckhorn Office Building at 240 Mall Blvd., formerly housed call center staff who are now working from home. It is scheduled to open in February and consolidate existing practices in Catawissa, Millville and Reichart Road, Bloomsburg.
It will include space for ConvenientCare, 65 Forward, a retail pharmacy, imaging and a lab. Additional space for doctors, physician assistants and nurse practitioners.
“We are always exploring opportunities to make better health easy for our neighbors in the community who often need to travel to multiple locations for separate appointments for things like laboratory testing, imaging, urgent care and more,” said Lorien Beishline, Geisinger associate vice president for community medicine. “We’re excited for the convenience this new facility at Buckhorn will provide our patients by centralizing these frequently needed services into one location, limiting the need for multiple appointments at multiple locations over the span of several days or even weeks.”
Dr. Maria Kobylinski, department chair of community medicine, noted the facility model would help minimize unnecessary costs and allow for growth of state-of-the-art services, recruitment of doctors and other programs.
