ALLENWOOD — Confirmed inmate cases of COVID-19 at the Allenwood Low federal corrections facility jumped according to the latest figures.
A federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) dashboard revised Tuesday showed 21 inmates and six staff members with confirmed active cases. Late last week, only one inmate was confirmed positive along with six staff.
Allenwood Medium reported 45 inmates and nine staff members with confirmed active cases. Inmate positives have fallen from a recent high of more than 100 while staff numbers have increased by one since the previous week.
The United States Penitentiary at Lewisburg had seven staff members reporting positive, up one from last week, but no current active inmate cases.
Albright Care Services, an Asbury Communities affiliate, reported five RiverWoods skilled nursing facility residents had active cases of COVID-19, down one from last week.
However, 105 skilled nursing facility residents and two personal care patients have pending tests, potential exposure or symptoms. The figure was in the mid-30s during the previous week.
Associates or staff quarantined after reporting potential exposure, symptoms or a pending test increased to 13 at the skilled nursing facility. Two associates from personal care were still quarantined after reporting potential exposure.
RiverWoods skilled nursing facility staff reported three active cases of COVID-19 and one among personal care staff, both increased from the previous week.
Diakon Senior Living Services figures were also updated to report six active cases cases among Buffalo Valley Lutheran Village skilled nursing facility residents, up three from the previous week. Staff cases increased to five in skilled nursing but fell by one in personal care.
As of 5 p.m. Tuesday, Guardian Healthcare reported, “One or more confirmed COVID-19 cases” were reported at Rolling Hills, Millmont, during the previous 24 hours. But no onset of respiratory symptoms was reported in the previous 72 hours.
As of 5 p.m. Friday, a cumulative count of 11 cases was reported for the week at Rolling Hills. The figure covered residents and staff.
