SELINSGROVE — Selinsgrove Speedway will honor the memory of the track’s all-time career leading sprint car feature winner and four-time champion with the running of the Icon Legacy Custom Modular Homes Ray Tilley Classic for the Lelands.com 410 sprint cars at 6 p.m. Sunday, April 24.
Joining the 410 sprint cars on the special Sunday night racing card will be the Selinsgrove Ford super late models and A&A Auto Stores roadrunners. Track gates will open at 4 p.m.
The 30-lap Tilley tribute race will pay $5,088 to win and $400 to start out of a total purse of $19,888. Time trials, heat races, and a B-main will be the qualifying format.
The super late models will compete in a 25-lap race paying $3,000 to win and $300 to start.
Tow money has been increased to $200 for both the 410 sprint car and super late model divisions for any driver taking at least one green flag during the night.
Rounding out the three-division racing card will be the A&A Auto Stores roadrunners in a 12-lap feature.
Tilley, of Pine Grove, clinched four career sprint car titles (1965-66 and 1968-69) at Selinsgrove Speedway, at the wheel of the Bud Grimm Special No. 88 and remains on top of the track’s all-time sprint car win list with 69 career victories. Tilley passed away on Aug. 9, 2011, from complications of a stroke, at the age of 77.w
Last year’s race was won by Brent Marks of Myerstown.
All-Stars race tonight at Williams Grove
MECHANICSBURG — Competitors are primed for the first big race of the season at Williams Grove Speedway for the Lawrence Chevrolet 410 sprint cars, as the All-Star Circuit of Champions will contest the Tommy Hinnershitz classic at 7:30 tonight.
The late Hinnershitz, from Oley, won the first race held at Williams Grove, on May 21, 1939.
During his 30-year career spanning 1930-1960, Hinnershitz amassed seven AAA/USAC Eastern Big Car Championships. He had garnered 103 total AAA/USAC feature wins, with 19 taking place at Williams Grove.
California’s Kyle Larson, the 2021 NASCAR Cup champion, won last year’s classic. Lance Dewease has won the race a record three times.
All-Stars scheduled to compete tonight include 2021 champion Tyler Courtney, along with Cory Eliason, Hunter Schuerenberg, Justin Peck, Zeb Wise and Kyle Reinhardt.
More than 70 sprint cars took part in the Spring Sprint Special, held Friday, April 15, at Williams Grove, with Anthony Macri, Briggs Danner and Dave Grube coming away the winners of the special event.
Macri led all the way to pocket the $5,500 loot in the 25-lap 410 sprint car main.
Danner took the lead on lap six of the USAC East 360 sprint feature to score his first Williams Grove victory.
Gruber led flag to flag to win the 305 sprint car main.
Late models prepare for Pa. triple
BLOOMSBURG — A three-night stay in the Keystone State awaits the World of Outlaws CASE Construction Equipment Late Models as the series makes its first trip to Pennsylvania in 2022.
All three events will be 40-lap, $10,000-to-win features, starting with the series inaugural appearance at Bloomsburg Fair Raceway Thursday, May 19. The 3/8-mile track has held two super late model events, both won by Rookie of the Year contender Max Blair.
The Centerville driver also has two wins at Marion Center Raceway, where the series will race Friday, May 20. The Connor Bobik Memorial will serve as the first appearance for the World of Outlaws at the 1/4-mile bullring.
The weekend’s finale takes the series to the iconic Port Royal Speedway Saturday, May 21.
Past series winners in Port Royal include Chris Madden, Mason Zeigler, Mike Marlar, Brandon Sheppard, Clint Smith and Darrell Lanigan.
