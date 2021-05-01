DANVILLE — With the cat room of the Danville Adoption Center of the Pennsylvania SPCA full, the center will participate in the national Empty the Shelter campaign May 5-9.
BISSELL Pet Foundation has marked the campaign as an occasion to find homes for shelter pets. Approximately 200 shelters across the nation will be offering reduced-fee pet adoptions.
Cats available at the Danville center ranged from a kitten to a 13 year old. They include declawed cats, some senior cats and young cats in all colors and sizes.
The cats are all spayed or neutered, up to date on their shots, microchipped for identification, treated for fleas and ticks and dewormed.
The adoption fees for cats and kittens will be $25 each. The usual kitten fee is $150, and the usual fee for adult cats, considered to be 7 months or older, is $85.
Adopters will receive a food sample, toys and treats for their new pets. lf they have carriers, they should bring them along.
Otherwise, cardboard carriers, which are sturdy and can be reused, will be available for $5.
The PSPCA is a nonprofit organization.
Appointments to see the pets can be made by calling 570-275-0340. Appointments run from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.