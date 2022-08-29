Health screening milestones for women

Stephanie Paulhamus

It’s never too late to begin building a strong foundation to protect your health now and in the future. Each section below provides suggestions of what to expect throughout the years of female health care. It’s important to note that personal factors may help determine the timing of each test or screening to meet your or a loved one’s specific health care needs.

Any age

Stephanie Paulhamus, PA-C, is with UPMC Primary Care and sees patients at 175 Pine St., Williamsport.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.