MIFFLINBURG — A Pennsylvania Lottery retailer in Union County sold a Powerball ticket worth $1 million for the Saturday, Jan. 9, drawing.
The ticket matched all five white balls drawn, 14-26-38-45-46, to win $1 million, less applicable withholding.
Sheetz, 240 E. Chestnut St., Mifflinburg, earns a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
Winners are not known until prizes are claimed and tickets are validated. Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball winners have one year from the drawing date to claim prizes. The holder of the winning ticket should sign the back of the ticket and contact the nearest Lottery office.
More than 146,500 other Powerball tickets won prizes of various amounts in the drawing, including more than 33,700 tickets purchased with Power Play.
The Powerball jackpot rolled to an estimated annuity value of $550 million, or $411.4 million cash, for the next drawing on Wednesday, Jan. 13. If won, this would be the ninth-largest jackpot in Powerball history.
