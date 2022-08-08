MILTON — A landmark Milton-area restaurant which has served as a community gathering place for 75 years is preparing to serve its last meal.
Alicia Hoffman said her 30-month run as owner of the Arrowhead Drive-In Restaurant has had some difficult times. The eatery will be closing its doors Thursday, Aug. 18.
According to Hoffman, she leases the location along Route 405 north of Milton from Anne Hackenberg, who has put the property up for sale.
Hoffman said she was surprised a sign announcing the property is available was posted over the weekend. She took the sign down temporarily as her employees had not been told and time was needed to ponder the situation.
"I put a lot in this to keep this going," Hoffman said, Monday morning. "I had to have Saturday to process everything. Then Sunday I started to hold little meetings with the staff as they came in.
"You tell one person, you know the rest is going to know," she added. "I still pulled each one of them aside and talked to them either as a group or (individually), depending on how they came in. So they can hear it from the horse's mouth, instead of what other people are saying."
By Monday, Hoffman said all employees had been told of the decision and a sign announcing that the property was for sale was up again.
The Arrowhead had been closed for a time when Hoffman acquired it in 2019. The start of the COVID-19 pandemic put a crimp into sales, but Hoffman said things had been looking up of late.
"We're actually seeing increasing sales and an increase of new customers," Hoffman added. "This is terrible timing. I think this is terrible timing."
Hoffman recalled the work which had been done to get the restaurant to where it is now.
"I can't control what the (owner) does and this is still her property," Hoffman said. "I don't want to take the route of her having to take me to court."
The last two-and-a-half years were filled with struggles for many restaurants due to limits placed on the business amid the pandemic. Hoffman said she fought COVID-19 but would not fight the property owner's decision.
"I started in food when I was 15," Hoffman said. "I started with Roy Rogers. Food is always my passion. I haven't thought about (the next step)."
Hoffman said she told the staff to keep delivering excellent service.
"Continue to be the same as we always have," was Hoffman's message. "We are going to be who we are to the end."
According to Hoffman, the business opened its doors June 1, 1947. It was first owned and operated by James and Edna Schell, who originally called it Red Arrow before changing the name.
Ownership eventually transferred to Patty Hackenberg, who began working at the restaurant when she was 16. She passed away in 2015.
Hoffman has felt a sense of responsibility to keep the business bustling.
The restaurant's most famous item is its "Pig in a Blanket" sandwich, a deep-fried pork tenderloin, topped with a choice of marinara sauce and parmesan cheese. It can also include mustard, ketchup, relish and onions.
Customers on hand Monday offered their thoughts on the impending closure of a business which survived challenges though the years.
"It's a shame that it occurred," said Marlin Hauer, from his stool at the counter. "Especially since the food was always decent, the people here were decent and they put up with floods and everything else through a long period of time. And it's less than two weeks and the are leaving."
Bob Cook, often seen at the counter more than once per day, observed that the Arrowhead also survived the pandemic.
"This place has been a landmark around here since I moved into the area," Cook said. "Me and a lot of other people are going to miss having it."
Cook noted breakfasts were his favorite at the Arrowhead, but he would also come in later in the day for lemonade and to chat with the waitresses.
Customers also contributed most of the Native American artwork and artifacts on the walls of the Arrowhead. Hoffman said it's been sent and collected from all over the country.
Hackenberg said Hoffman had honorably done her best to maintain the tradition of the local institution.
