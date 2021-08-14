WATERVILLE — With so many state parks and so many outdoors opportunities throughout the region, it’s easy to overlook some of the lesser-known locales. Often they prove to be true gems.
Little Pine State Park is one of those gems I had put off due to the wealth of hiking and biking options up and down Pine Creek from Jersey Shore to Wellsboro. If you haven’t put this state park on your list of places to visit, do so. Pay a visit and you’ll surely see that a return trip is warranted.
Along with numerous hiking trails, including the Mid State Trail — which runs north-south from the Maryland border through Pennsylvania to the New York border — Little Pine State Park has a gorgeous lake, nature trails and camping opportunities.
As with most hiking trails in this region of Lycoming County, expect a rugged outing with some challenging ascents and descents if you decide to take on one of its mountainous trails. With effort comes tremendous reward, though. Vistas along the ridgelines overlooking the park are incredible any time of the year, and wildlife sightings are to be expected.
To get to the park, Interstate 180 through Williamsport turns to Route 220 west and will take you to Route 44. Take 44 north for 10 miles to Waterville, where you’ll cross Little Pine Creek and take a right on Little Pine Creek Road. A short drive leads you right into the park. For the hike detailed today, parking is available to the right, lakeside, just beyond the park office.
From that point, the red-blazed Panther Run Trail heads up the mountain to the north. This ascent is a huffer as you scramble up some rocky sections before it begins to level out along the ridgeline. As you reach the ridgeline, note that to the left is Tiadaghton State Forest while the state park land is to the right.
Once you’ve leveled out a bit, the trail meanders through some hemlock growth and the occasional soft-treaded trail provided by moss and hemlock needles. You’ll also soon start to notice the unique rock outcroppings that make this one of the more interesting hikes in the area. It is truly a ridgeline hike and you’ll need to watch your step as steep drop-offs to the right or left are noticeable in several areas along this hike.
Massive rock formations soon come into view, and you again head up though only for short sections.
Panther Run Trail continues for a while before you catch the orange-blazed Mid State Trail. As you continue, you’ll come to a vista of sort as you scramble around some rocks and end up on a bit of an overlook that scans south and features a near 180-degree view.
From here, it’s a bit more of an ascent on the Mid State as the rocky outcrops end and trekking through more of a hardwood forest ensues. Once it levels out again, you will soon link back up with the Panther Run Trail, which descends back toward Little Pine Creek Road, and a lengthy road hike back to your car.
My preference is to retrace my steps, which makes it about a 5- to 6-mile hike. Again, the scrambles are pretty challenging, so if you are new to hiking, you might want to skip this one until you gain some experience.
The elevation gain is considerable, about 2,000 feet, over the course of this entire hike. There are other looping options along this section of trail, and we’ll detail just such an outing in a future edition.
For more on Little Pine State Park, visit https://www.dcnr.pa.gov/StateParks/FindAPark/LittlePineStatePark/Pages/default.aspx.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.