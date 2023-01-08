First-year seminar students investigate gender disparities in comedy

Emily Flake served as a guest speaker at Lycoming College.

 PROVIDED BY MARLA KRAMER/LYCOMING COLLEGE

WILLIAMSPORT — For Lycoming College’s 2022 fall semester, the first-year seminar, “Are Women Funny?,” was offered to incoming first-year students.

Created and taught by Shanin Dougherty, associate director of career and professional development, the course provided students with an overview of comedy created and performed by women through text and visual media as well as why the idea of funny women continues to be a polarizing topic.

