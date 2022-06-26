Bank donates to bank

WILLIAMSPORT — In December, Jersey Shore State Bank pledged to donate, to a local food bank, $25 for each loan closed December through February.
This promise led to a total of $24,000 being donated to 22 different agencies, located from Williamsport to Altoona.
The 22 agencies that received donations were: The Salvation Army-Williamsport, Family Promise of Lycoming County, St. Vincent DePaul Assumption Chapel Food Pantry, Sojourner Truth Ministries, The Salvation Army-Lock Haven, Trinity United Methodist Church, Milesburg Presbyterian Church, The Salvation Army-Altoona, Union-Snyder Community Action Agency, Son Light House, American Rescue Workers, Altoona Food Bank, Blanchard Church of Christ, Faith Centre Food Bank, The New Love Center Café, First Baptist Church of Altoona, Footprints of Montgomery, Grace United Methodist Church Food Pantry, Shiloh United Church of Christ, State College Food Bank, United Churches Food Pantry, and the West End Christian Community Center Food Pantry.
“JSSB is always looking for ways to give back to the communities that we work and live in. Donating to the local foodbanks has given us the opportunity to touch many lives,” said Karen Young, president of Jersey Shore State Bank.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.