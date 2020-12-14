Editor's note: This is the first of two features detailing the plight of the eastern hemlock against the invasive woolly adelgid. The second will appear in next week's Weekender.
Pennsylvania's state tree — the eastern hemlock — is under attack by an invasive insect. The good news is there's an army of scientists, foresters and officials with the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources working to protect one of the true treasures of Penn's Woods.
Hemlocks can take hundreds of years to mature, and can live 800 years, or longer. Many were logged in the late 1800s and early 1900s in areas of Pennsylvania, but today hemlocks are dealing with an entirely different threat, that of the woolly adelgid, an invasive fluid-feeding insect that has been found in 49 of the commonwealth's 67 counties.
Old-growth hemlocks aren't uncommon in this area of Central Pa. They can be found in the Loyalsock, Tioga and Bald Eagle state forests, and state parks such as R.B. Winter, Ricketts Glen and Worlds End boast some decades-old hemlocks, and even some centuries-old trees. But their numbers are diminishing and in areas south, such as the Great Smoky Mountains, up to 80 percent of the eastern hemlocks have been lost to the invasive insect. The Shenandoah National Park could lose its hemlocks if insecticides aren't effective in protecting the remaining population, the park service has noted.
Hemlocks provide a tremendous service to forests in Penn's Woods, providing cover for animals and much-needed cover for creeks and rivers that are home to native trout, salamanders and more. Without the cover provided by hemlocks, especially during warmer times of the year, much of Pa.'s trout population — which needs cooler waters to survive — would simply disappear, according to foresters and those working to combat the damage done by the woolly adelgid.
"The cool hemlock forest shades the streams and creates an almost microclimate that helps to keep those streams cool during heat and drought," said Ryan Borcz, park manager at Cook Forest State Park, the commonwealth's first state park and home to Pa.'s oldest hemlocks.
"Many wildlife use hemlock thickets as thermal cover," said Jeff Osborne, service forester for Union County. "Without hemlocks, it would certainly reduce shade, especially during the spring where temperatures can rise before all the other trees get their leaves."
Native trout thrive in waters that flow through hemlock forests. These forests can cool water temperatures by several degrees and the tree's presence alongside streams and rivers benefit the ecosystems in numerous ways, Borcz said.
The woolly adelgid originated in Asia and first arrived in the Pacific Northwest region of the United States in the early 1920s. Scientists believe it came to the northeast in the 1950s and the woolly adelgid was first discovered in Pa. in 1967.
Woolly adelgid has two generations per year in Pa., according to the Bureau of Forestry. All populations are made of females that reproduce asexually. In early spring, overwintering females lay between 100 and 300 eggs in woolly egg sacs beneath the trademark branches of the hemlock.
Crawlers, or mobile larvae, emerge in April or May to seek out feeding sites. Wind and birds can spread crawlers to other hemlocks. Once settled, crawlers become immobile nymphs which feed and mature into wingless or winged adult females by early summer. The winged form will die in search of a suitable spruce which is not found in North America.
Cold weather is the most effective threat to the woolly adelgid. Temperatures need to be in the negative-5 to negative-10 degree range over several days to do the most damage to the invasive insect, noted Borcz.
Warmer climates have lost most, if not all, of their hemlock growth. From Georgia to West Virginia, the impact has been noted in numerous studies.
"In the Smokys (Great Smoky Mountains), only trees treated have survived," said Borcz. "I think that although we've had it for over 50 years in Pa., it is a little slower to spread because of our cold winters.
"When we have extreme cold, even for a short period of time, some of the mortality surveys have shown 95% mortality and some more than that."
An especially cold winter some years ago provided the highest mortality numbers in Cook Forest State Park, according to Borcz. The park endured two to three days of temperatures around negative-20 degrees, he said.
There's hope, though.
Borcz and Osborne both noted the progress that has been made with chemical treatments, and to a lesser extent, biological treatments.
Next week, we'll take a look at these treatments and how the hemlocks have fared.
