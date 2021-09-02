MILTON — The number of Milton Area School District students and staff diagnosed with, or quarantined due to potential exposure to, COVID-19 continues to grow.
The greatest increases are noted at Baugher Elementary School, according to the district’s COVID-19 dashboard.
As of Wednesday, 10 students and two staff members are listed as testing positive for COVID-19 over the past 14 days. Four students are listed as presumed positive, while 37 are quarantined.
Four staff members are quarantined.
Just one day prior, the dashboard listed the following: Eight students and two staff members positive; five students presumed positive; 33 students quarantined; three staff quarantined.
At White Deer Elementary School, five students and one staff member are listed as being quarantined as of Wednesday.
At the middle school, three students are listed as testing positive for COVID-19, with two presumed positive. Thirteen students and one staff member are quarantined.
On the prior day, the following numbers were listed for the middle school: Three students positive, with one presume positive; and four students and one staff member quarantined.
The high school’s Wednesday COVID-19 numbers remained unchanged from the prior day.
Five students and four staff members are listed as testing positive for COVID-19. Two students are listed as presumed positive, while five are quarantined.
Baugher elementary, as well as the middle and high schools, are in a remote learning model through Thursday due to increasing COVID-19 numbers.
