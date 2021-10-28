WATSONTOWN — A 36-year-old Milton man was cited with cited with a felony firearms count and possession charges after Watsontown police stopped his vehicle at 1:48 p.m. Oct. 27 in the 200 block of Main Street in the borough.
Police said Jason M. Enterline has been charged with felony counts of person not to possess a firearm, possession of a firearm with an altered serial number and firearms not to be carried without a license and misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia in addition to summary vehicle code violations.
At the time of the stop, police discovered Enterline was a convicted felon and allegedly in possession of a concealed, loaded firearm which was without identifying serial numbers. Narcotics and paraphernalia was also found, police noted.
Enterline was jailed in Northumberland County to await arraignment.
