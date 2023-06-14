LEWISBURG — East Buffalo Township supervisors have given preliminary approval to ordinances allowing residents living in residential zone 1 to raise chickens or domestic livestock, under certain conditions.

Within the ordinance allowing for chickens, residents who have a lot size of 1,500 square feet will be able to have up to six chickens on their property. For 3- to 10-acre lots, 15 chickens will be allowed. On lots of 10 or more acres, residents will be allowed no more than 30 chickens.

Jim Diehl can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 114 or jimd@standard-journal.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.