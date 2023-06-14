LEWISBURG — East Buffalo Township supervisors have given preliminary approval to ordinances allowing residents living in residential zone 1 to raise chickens or domestic livestock, under certain conditions.
Within the ordinance allowing for chickens, residents who have a lot size of 1,500 square feet will be able to have up to six chickens on their property. For 3- to 10-acre lots, 15 chickens will be allowed. On lots of 10 or more acres, residents will be allowed no more than 30 chickens.
Residents will need to keep the chickens enclosed in a pen, 25-feet away from property lines, 50-feet from occupied buildings other than the property owner’s, and 50-feet away from water sources.
Butchering chickens will be prohibited.
Domestic livestock — which includes cows, horses, sheep, pigs and goats — will be allowed in residential zone 1 if a property owner’s lot is 10 acres or more. No more than three animals will be allowed and landowners must obtain a manure management plan through the Union County Conservation District.
A pasture area must also be provided.
Buildings housing livestock will need to be 100 feet from all property lines and no manure storage facility shall be located closer than 200 feet from any occupied dwelling or body of water.
The keeping of chickens or domestic livestock shall be subject to all state laws and regulations.
The supervisors plan to adopt the ordinances at their August meeting.
Supervisors also held a public hearing regarding 58 acres of land owned by Paul Lin.
Lin has two tracts of land off Hardscabble Road which make up the 58 acres. Only one of the tracts is zoned agricultural/residential. Lin requested the supervisors hold a hearing to have his land all zoned agricultural/residential.
Lin said the land was divided by Turtle Creek. The property has been farmland since 1796.
The supervisors approved the measure and authorized Attorney Peter Matson to revise the ordinance reflecting the change.
Supervisors authorized Matson to draft a permit application and revise an ordinance requiring residents who want to hold a block party to have required insurance for the event.
“We received a request from a resident for a street closure for a block party,” supervisor Chair Char Gray said. “That prompted discussion on how we handle block parties.”
Gray said other local municipalities require a permit for block parties. They also require insurance, naming the municipality as an insured party.
According to Gray, Matson advised that the township is putting itself at risk to be sued if someone injures themselves on the street during the party.
The supervisors declined to pay off the mortgage for the township buildings, built in 2016.
According to Gray, the township had an adjustable rate mortgage which was changing in June, to a rate of 4.58%, which equaled a payment of $12,146 a month.
The supervisors decided to not pay off the balance of $1.1 million of the mortgage at this time as the township will continue with payments.
“The simple reason is that as long as we can make a better return investing that million dollars, we should,” Gray said. “We can get an investment rate of over 5% from PLGIT, a PA local government investment trust, which is an investment trust specifically for municipalities.”
Jim Diehl can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 114 or jimd@standard-journal.com.
