LEWISBURG — Food service for the Lewisburg Area School District had challenges to face in 2020-21.
Kevin Oswald, food service director of Lewisburg and Selinsgrove schools, told school directors Thursday night that the service sustained a hit to revenue. Through April, 2020-21 revenue was less than $400,000, about $160,000 ;ess than the previous year to date. Expenses were about $120,000 less, but the program had a net loss of $133,000 for the same period.
“Take out containers and those types of things are expensive,” Oswald said. “It takes for time to prepare food and deliver it that way, so labor was higher.”
Other factors included fewer students in school.
But Oswald said staff tried hard to use what was already purchased or received, and the students were largely agreeable. The staff similarly became adept at transitioning between in-person and remote schooling.
Oswald expected “free” meal programs supported by the federal government to continue indefinitely. The district is reimbursed about $5 per student for breakfast and lunch. However, he said about 50% of students are not taking advantage of it.
Oswald speculated that take-away foods may be less appetizing due to the time it takes to transport a take-out meal to where it is going to be eaten.
The program, as Oswald noted, had been in the black for several years after a previous evaluation.
The board approved a collection off policies for first reading. They included a proposed revision to class rank, which if adopted would use Latin designations to designate academic achievement rather than a numerical measurement.
The “Latin Honor System,” as explained by Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Polinchock in an email, could still be subject to revision. It would not go into effect until the start of next year if adopted.
Students with a grade point average (GPA) of 3.9 or above would be summa cum laude (with highest honor). GPA between 3.7 and 3.899 earn the magna cum laude (with great honor) title. Cum laude (with honor) would be granted to students with a GPA between 3.5 and 3.699.
Polinchock noted the revision would allow more students to be recognized as well as students who may not take honors or advance placement classes. The change could go into effect with the incoming freshman class. Sophomores, juniors and seniors may ask for numerically measured class rank on their transcripts.
Directors approved repairs to the pole vault runway by ATT Sports for $5,520. A system through which paperless forms and electronic payment of district fees may be used was also approved. The estimated price of $8,784 was for CSIU-SCView document management software.
Director Mary Brouse attended the certificate ceremony of the SUN Area Technical Institute and was excused from the board meeting.
