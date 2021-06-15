WATSONTOWN — Could the former Santander Bank building on Main Street become the new headquarters for Watsontown Borough and its police department? That question was pondered during a spirited discussion held as part of Monday’s council meeting.
The borough purchased the building two years ago for $125,000. It has since stood vacant.
Monday’s discussion started after Mayor Russ McClintock said it was time for council to have a serious discussion about the property.
“I’m still feeling the borough should move down there and have much better facilities,” he said, referring to the former bank building. “We’ve been dragging our heels long enough.”
McClintock, council President Greg Miller, Vice President Dan Folk, member Ralph Young and police Chief Rod Witherite all expressed interest in relocating the police department and borough offices to the former bank building.
Folk noted the basement of the current borough building has a dirt floor. He said records which are stored there are “rotting away.”
Witherite said a contractor has evaluated the former bank building and estimated it needs more than $200,000 in renovations to become the new borough headquarters.
“It would be more than adequate for the police department,” Witherite said, while discussing the advantages of moving to the building. “You would have a huge council room that would accommodate crowds of people.
“We don’t have room in this building,” he said, of the current borough building and police headquarters. “There are issues with the basement. We think it’s the right time (to move).”
Council member Todd Moyer was adamant in his opposition to relocating to the former bank building.
“It costs a fortune to maintain those big, old spaces,” he said. “I think this (current borough) building is adequate enough.”
Moyer also expressed fears the borough may not be able to sell its current building if it relocates to the former bank building.
Brent Frey, the borough’s Department of Public Works supervisor, noted to council that his wife Erica Frey is an active volunteer with the Watsontown Historical Association.
Brent told council the association is in the process of putting together a proposal to potentially purchase the former bank building from the borough. He said they should be informed if council intends to relocate the borough offices to the facility.
It was suggested during the meeting that the historical association could consider purchasing the current borough building, if council opts to move the borough’s offices to the former bank.
Council members Dennis Confer and Fred Merrill both said they would like more information on the potential move to the former bank building. Most notably, they asked for an appraised value of the current borough building.
Council agreed to further discuss the future of the former bank building, including accepting public input on the matter, at a future work session.
In business actions, council approved contracting Unico to seal coat the basketball courts in the Watsontown Memorial Park, at a cost of $1,450.
Council met in an executive session to discuss personnel matters at the conclusion of the meeting.
