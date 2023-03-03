DANVILLE — Before the discussion started, Jay Whistler felt relatively neutral about the 10 candidates on the stage of the Danville Ballroom.
“I’m just here to listen,” said Whistler, a farmer and a Danville resident.
He was one of roughly 70 people who turned out to hear the potential Republican candidates make their case for why they should represent Pennsylvania’s 108th House District.
“Tonight is a really special night,” said Lynda Schlegel-Culver who, on Feb. 28, resigned her seat as the 108th District House representative and was sworn in as a senator for the 27th District. “I can tell you, just coming out of a conferee process, it is not an easy process. Every single person up there, all 10 of them, I can tell you, they’re entering a realm they’ve never been in before.”
The 10 Republican candidates on the stage included: David Ackley, Danville; Steven Brosious, Danville; Michael Jardim, Mayberry Township; Norm Jones, Milton; Joe Moralez, Milton; Andrew Ramos, Sunbury; Edward Rothermel, Danville; Michael Stender, Sunbury; Gary Truckenmiller, Watstontown; and Tom Webb, Sunbury.
Each candidate was given one minute to respond to a series of six questions that covered topics like legislative issues, fiscal responsibility, and party loyalty. While candidates sometimes shared contrasting views on what issues are most important to the roughly 65,000 Pennsylvanians that live in the 108th District, they often found themselves sharing considerable overlap too, particularly when it came to the economy.
“Jobs, jobs, jobs,” said Moralez, who currently serves as the Milton Borough Council vice president. “We need to provide and attract new businesses to this area to provide good paying jobs.”
David Ackley, Mike Jardim, Andrew Ramos, Thomas Webb and Gary Truckenmiller also emphasized their commitment to bringing more, well-paying jobs to the Susquehanna River Valley.
Both Norm Jones, who owns and operates his own media company, and Mike Stender, a full-time firefighter in Harrisburg, stressed the important relationship between the economy and education.
“We’re losing our top talent. Our young minds are leaving. If we focus on education, we will retain those people, those young people,” said Jones.
“Economic development, in my opinion, starts at education,” said Stender. “We need to guarantee that money is properly funding the education system in the 108th District.”
While a number of questions allowed candidates the chance to identify issues that are important to them, candidates were also explicitly asked about whether they support public schools or charter schools.
“My parents are both retired school teachers from the Danville area,” said Jones. “I love public education, but I also believe in charter schools. One issue I have is with the unregulated dollars that fund charter schools. I support both, but I support fiscal responsibility.”
Moralez, however, didn’t mince words when it came to his support of school choice, a topic that he cited as one of his three most important legislative issues.
“Yes, I’m in favor of charter schools. We need charter schools. Parents should have the choice of where to send their child,” said Moralez.
Bipartisan cooperation was also one focus of the night, as the moderators asked candidates about their willingness to negotiate with RINOs (Republicans in Name Only).
All 10 candidates touted their openness to negotiating with Democrats, especially if a piece of legislation could improve the lives of the residents of Central Pennsylvania. However, all of them also reiterated they were committed to their Republican principles.
At the end of the discussion, each candidate was given the chance to offer a 90-second closing remark, in which many of them thanked the Montour and Northumberland County Republican committees for organizing the event, while emphasizing how they could use the elected office to benefit the constituents of the 108th District.
“I had some butterflies getting here because every candidate here, I think, will do a great job for Northumberland and Montour County.,” said Jones. “I hope I was truly able to convey that I truly am representative of the 108th District.”
Now, candidates just have to wait to see when the election will be scheduled.
“We’re waiting on the state to set a date,” Moralez said. “We’re assuming it’s going to be the 16th of May, the same day as the primary. But because we also have a new speaker, it’s actually her job to make the decision. She has 10 days to it, from (February) the 28th,” said Moralez.
Once that is complete, conferees will be held, by party, to select the Republican and Democratic candidates for the seat.
As for Jay Whistler, the Danville farmer who felt pretty open-minded before the discussion started, he felt the evening had narrowed the field for him.
“I’ve weeded it down to three who I think are worthy,” said Whistler. “But I won’t tell you who they are.”
The Democrats also have a sizable field of candidates interested in the seat.
“We have a dozen candidates across the 108 bursting with excitement to introduce themselves and their platforms,” said Amber Neidig, chair of the Montour County Democratic Committee. “We are awaiting the announcement of the special election. (The) convention to nominate a Democratic candidate will be held at the Northumberland County Dem HQ, Sunbury, as soon as we have the go ahead from the state committee.”
