LEWISBURG — Hopes ran high, but stakeholders remained realistic, as a number of downtown Lewisburg firms prepared for a return of academic-year business.
Anthony Hibbert and Noah Inch, of the Lewisburg Deli, said last week’s official “welcome” for Bucknell University students was a good start. Arrivals of first-year students were staggered over a few days and kept them busy preparing authentic deli sandwiches and other items.
Hibbert said they put out ,samples for students dressed in “team” T-shirts on the weekend. About 40 cannoli, the Italian dessert treat, were available at no charge for students.
The deli also welcomed plenty of Bucknell parents.
“They were dropping their kid off (then) coming in for a bite to eat quick,” Hibbert observed. “They grab lunch for the (family) then go back to the dorm and helping set up.”
Inch said “first time” customers included students who were returning to Lewisburg rather than arriving for the first time. Hibbert added that the deli reopens from 11:30 p.m. Fridays to 2:30 a.m. Saturdays to accommodate students enjoying a night out.
“They walk in herds up to us,” Inch added. “We get them their food and we hope they get back to the dorms. It turned into a hit last year.”
Hibbert added that put some music on for the students and added disco lights to liven things up.
Similarly, Alee Kabalan of Alee’s Cafe and Mediterranean Mini-store said Bucknell parents visiting to drop off students kept him busy. The cafe also participated in the annual “Welcome to the Neighborhood” event.
“The town has refreshed itself,” Kabalan said. “After almost two years of the pandemic.”
Kabalan was optimistic and recalled that he began the downtown business amid more uncertainty in 2020. His thoughts were philosophical as he noted a desire to endure against all odds. Kabalan, based on lessons from his life, had no doubt things would get better.
“I have a duty to live my life,” he said. “It is a duty for me, whatever the situation, I have to live my life.”
Meantime, Mary Jones, manager of D and J Sports, was hopeful that youth team swimming would make a return. It was limited at the scholastic and youth club levels a year ago. Similarly, she hoped improved access to aquatic facilities would permit a rebound of recreational or fitness swimming.
