Hospital to purchase Country Cupboard property

LEWISBURG — Evangelical Community Hospital has finalized its negotiations with the Baylor-Hamm Companies to purchase the former Country Cupboard Restaurant and Gift Shops property at the corner of Hafer Road and Route 15.
“We were immediately interested in the property when we discovered it would be available,” said Kendra Aucker, president and CEO, Evangelical Community Hospital. “It’s an excellent location and it’s contiguous with some of the other property we own surrounding the Hospital campus.”
The Baylor and Hamm families have long supported Evangelical, and that relationship played into the decision to sell to the hospital, Aucker noted.
“While closing the restaurant and gift shops was a difficult decision, we are so pleased to have reached an agreement with Evangelical,” said Chris Baylor, CEO, Baylor-Hamm Companies. “A strong community hospital is vital to the overall health of the region, and we’re excited this property will contribute to the future growth of Evangelical.”
The property closing will occur in May. At this time, the hospital does not have any immediate plans for the property.
The Susquehanna River Valley Visitor’s Bureau office will remain at its current location for the immediate future.
