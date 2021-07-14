SUNBURY — Registration is open for Mostly Mutts 12th Annual Golf Tournament set for a shotgun start at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 8, at the Susquehanna Valley Country Club, Selinsgrove.
The four-person scramble will begin with event-day registration at noon. The entry fee of $85 covers 18 holes of golf, a cart, refreshments, dinner and chances to win various prizes. All proceeds benefit the no-kill shelter in Sunbury.
Prizes will be awarded in the putting contest, closest to the pin, longest putt and closest to the line. Golfers who bring a donation from Mostly Mutts’ wish list, available at www.mostlymuttsonline.com, will receive a free hotdog at registration, courtesy of the Susquehanna Valley Country Club.
Register at www.mostlymuttsonline.com. Checks payable to Mostly Mutts Inc., along with completed registration forms, should be sent to Sunbury Motors KIA, in care of Liz Mertz, P.O. Box 403, Hummels Wharf, PA 17831. For information on sponsorship packages, contact Mertz at 570-274-6131.
Mostly Mutts yard sale
SUNBURY — The shelter’s annual yard sale will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, July 29, Friday, July 30 and Saturday, July 31 at 134 Chestnut St., Sunbury.
A variety of household, holiday and pet-related items will be offered with proceeds supporting the care of about 60 dogs and a dozen cats housed at the shelter. Last fall’s yard sale raised nearly $1,480 for the animals’ care.
Mostly Mutts 'meet and greets' return
SUNBURY — As restrictions from COVID-19 lift, Mostly Mutts volunteers are again holding “meet and greets” across the region.
Volunteers will answer questions about the shelter and its adoption process and introduce available animals, either in person or via www.mostlymuttsonline.com at the following times, dates and places:
• Noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 17, Pet Supplies Plus (formerly PetValu), Plaza 15 Shopping Center, Lewisburg.
• 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday Sept. 18, Milton Harvest Festival, Broadway and Bound Avenue.
• 8:30 a.m. 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, Selinsgrove Market Street Festival, downtown Selinsgrove.
Mostly Mutts noted its events are resuming, but the lapse due to COVID-19 continues to stretch the funding needed to provide food, housing and medical care. Tax-exempt donations, payable to Mostly Mutts Inc., may be sent to 284 Little Mountain Road, Sunbury, PA 17801 or via www.mostlymuttsonline.com.
