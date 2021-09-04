SUNBURY — The Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA is preparing for its 18th Annual Coat Drive, with donations being accepted through Oct. 18.
The coats will be given away 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 1, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 2, and 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Nov. 3, in the Degenstein youth Center at the Sunbury YMCA.
Last year, the Sunbury YMCA gave away over 1,000 coats, with more than 400 of them going to children.
Donations of winter coats, scarves, hats and mittens are currently being accepted at GSV YMCA branches in Sunbury, Milton, Mifflinburg and Lewisburg. Financial contributions are being accepted. Donations can be sent to the Sunbury YMCA, 1150 North Fourth Street, Sunbury, PA 17801 or made online at www.gsvymca.org. Designate Coat Drive when donating by check or online.
Steininger’s Dry Cleaning in Selinsgrove will be cleaning all donated items.
For more information on the giveaway, contact Katrina Mouery, co-executive director of the Sunbury YMCA at 570-286-5636 or kmouery@gsvymca.org.
