HARRISBURG – The American Heart Association, the world’s leading nonprofit organization focused on heart and brain health for all, recently recognized Weis Markets with a Distinguished Achievement Award for its significant contributions to the success of its Eastern States region.
“The support of Weis Markets, and key leaders from Weis Markets, has been exceptional,” said Natalie Wech, co-chair of the American Heart Association’s South Central Pennsylvania Board of Directors. “Through their Life is Why consumer campaigns and top-level sponsorship, Weis has raised and committed over $1.5 million since its inaugural Life is Why consumer campaign that launched in February 2019.”
In 2021 alone, store teams across the company’s 197 stores in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, New York, West Virginia and Virginia raised $575,000 for their Life is Why consumer campaign during American Heart Month in February.
Additionally, Weis Markets became the first sponsor of the new Live Fierce Capital Region community impact campaign. This year-long campaign helped the American Heart Association address community health priorities including providing CPR in Schools training kits to several school districts throughout Central Pennsylvania, supplying a local Federally Qualified Health Center with blood pressure self-monitoring tools to help patients most at risk of uncontrolled high blood pressure manage their blood pressure at home, and equipped the Harrisburg School District with new filtered water bottle filling stations that will provide students with access to clean drinking water and encourage them to stay hydrated the healthy way instead of choosing sodas and other sugary drinks.
“Many Weis Markets employees and executives have stepped up over the years to serve as volunteer leaders, including serving as event chairs for our Heart Ball, Heart Walk and Go Red for Women campaigns, or sharing their personal stories to show the impact the American Heart Association is having on the lives of so many in our community,” said Joshua Smeltzer, co-chair of the American Heart Association South Central Pennsylvania Board of Directors. “Their leadership has made a real difference in Central Pennsylvania and across several states where Weis Markets and its customers are putting their hearts into our lifesaving mission.”
Weis Markets employees who have served as volunteer leaders for the American Heart Association over the past year include:
• Ron Bonacci, vice president of advertising and marketing – South Central Pennsylvania Board of Directors member and 2021 Capital Region Heart Ball chair
• Jaime Hynoski, community relations and event management specialist – 2021 Capital Region Heart Walk co-chair
• Emily Bumgarner, registered dietician – 2021 Capital Region Heart Walk co-chair
• Jeremy Lumadue, human resources talent manager – 2021 Central PA Heart Walk executive leadership team member
• Jeremy Latimer, New York district manager – 2021 Southern Tier Heart Walk executive leadership team member
• Wendy Oliver, regional vice president of operations – 2022 Capital Region Go Red for Women co-chair
• Rick Seipp, vice president of pharmacy – 2022 Capital Region Go Red for Women co-chair
• Anthony Caggiano, Mechanicsburg store manager – heart attack survivor and spokesperson for 2021 Life is Why consumer campaign
The funds raised by supporters like Weis Markets fund the mission of the American Heart Association to be a relentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives and the Association’s 2024 Health Equity Impact Goal, reducing barriers to health care access and quality. This support allows the American Heart Association to fund investments in cardiovascular research, improve patient outcomes, advocate for policies that promote community health and educate people about healthy living.
To learn more about Life is Why campaign supporters including Weis Markets, visit heart.org/lifeiswhywegive.
