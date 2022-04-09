RAMSEY — It’s hard to top the natural beauty of the Pine Creek area from Route 220 in western Lycoming County all the way up to Route 6 in Tioga County.
Hiking, biking and kayaking and canoeing is plentiful along the entirety of Pine Creek. Today, we’ll feature a section of trail that doesn’t often get the attention the more popular trails a little further north — Black Forest and Golden Eagle — receive.
The Tiadaghton Trail was first blazed in the late 1950s by Scouts from the former Camp Kline. A white “T” painted on a red circled blaze can still be seen on some trees along the trail. Today, the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources maintains the trail, now blazed with the familiar yellow district blaze.
Coming in at nearly 14 miles, an eight-mile section of the trail can be completed using a pair of trailheads, and two cars. Having done the southern-most section in conjunction with the Stonecutter Trail, I was anxious to see the rest of the western section and jumped at the chance to hit the trail with some willing hikers. We parked a car at the Ramsey trailhead of the Pine Creek Rail Trail, a smaller lot, then drove to the larger Waterville lot to begin the trek south on the Tiadaghton Trail.
From the lot, you cross Pine Creek and take a left on Lower Pine Bottom Road, a gravel road. A short trek up the road leads you to the trail, just off the left side of the road. Soon you see the intersections of the Log Slide and Eiger trails, both of which are blazed yellow and dart off the right side of the Tiadaghton to create a loop. Stay straight to continue your trek.
The Tiadaghton wraps around the hillside and descends a bit toward Pine Creek and a couple of cabins, then heads south again along an old logging grade adjacent to the creek. This section eventually links up with Bull Run and makes a more westerly turn.
Rhododendron and laurel fill the hillsides along this beautiful run. Several cascades and small falls greet you as you make your way along the run. The surrounding hills provide a taste of the elevation you’ll soon experience.
There are a couple of crossings of Bull Run, the last of which takes you left at a double blaze and up the mountain. It’s a rocky trek, but one that steadily takes you to the top of the mountain. All told, there’s over 1,400 feet in elevation on this section of the trail.
Once you’ve reached the top, the trail levels out over the next several miles and includes a short section of forest road hiking. This section of trail is not as rocky and features sections of thick laurel atop the mountain. Soon the sound of Bonnell Run can be heard and views west and east open up through the trees.
There are several vistas along the last stretch of the trail, including a view looking north and west over Pine Creek and south and south and east. These views are great year round and offer glimpses of Route 44 as it follows Pine Creek hundreds of feet below.
As you pass the intersection for the Stonecutter Trail, blazes become yellow and blue and the trail becomes a bit rockier once again. As the trail starts to descend, views north offer additional glimpses of the surrounding ridgelines and the beautiful Pine Creek below.
The highlight of the trail is a view from a rocky outcrop which provides more than a 180-degree view of the valley. From this vantage point you can see your car parked well below, Route 44, Pine Creek and the beautiful ridgelines. Pine Creek snakes its way northward as you look back on land you just traversed.
It’s one of the best vistas in the area, no matter the season.
After you’ve taken in the view, a sharp descent ensues. This is a tricky downhill and requires some patience. Once the snow and ice arrive, it’s probably a trek you should put off until spring unless you have some microspikes.
Once the downhill is complete, you come to another intersection for the blue-blazed Stonecutter. This will drop you onto the rail trail for the walk back across the creek to your car, or you can opt to stick with the yellow blazes for a little longer exit and a full eight miles.
The Tiadaghton Trail can be coupled with the Mid State Trail to make a 21-mile loop that takes you through Pine Creek State Park. A map of the entire loop can be seen at http://elibrary.dcnr.pa.gov/GetDocument?docId=1743621&DocName=TiadaghtonMapBrochure_8x14.pdf.
