MONTANDON — An organization dedicated to serving Marines and helping the community recently marked a milestone. The Marine Corps League Susquehanna Valley Detachment 308 celebrated its 50th anniversary during a monthly meeting held in December. 

The Marine Corps League is a veterans organization that seeks to strengthen the fraternity of Marines. It is an organization in which Marines can connect with each other, help other Marines and get involved with the local community.

Chris Shaddock can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 119 or chrisshaddock@standard-journal.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.