MONTANDON — An organization dedicated to serving Marines and helping the community recently marked a milestone. The Marine Corps League Susquehanna Valley Detachment 308 celebrated its 50th anniversary during a monthly meeting held in December.
The Marine Corps League is a veterans organization that seeks to strengthen the fraternity of Marines. It is an organization in which Marines can connect with each other, help other Marines and get involved with the local community.
"Lately we've been just doing fundraisers for scholarships for our kids and grandkids, which is one of the main things that we try and generate money for," said Commandant Mark Feaster. "This time of year almost all of us are involved with Toys for Tots. Gathering the toys, taking them to the warehouse, packing toys, shipping toys out... Anything involved with that.
"We average anywhere from 3,800 to 4,200 kids a year that we give gifts to," he continued. "Then we do parades, color guards and honor guards."
The group recently provided a color line for the funeral of local Marine Corps League members David Kline.
The Susquehanna Valley Detachment was chartered Feb. 22, 1972. Sixty-seven members signed the original charter at the Edison Hotel in Sunbury.
The detachment celebrated its anniversary by holding a banquet, where past commandants spoke and recognized the significance of the organization.
Some of the longest running members of the of detachment reflected on their time in the league.
Dave Keiser, a Vietnam veteran, joined the league in 1973. Throughout his time in the detachment, Keiser served as sergeant-at-arms for numerous years and as chaplain for a couple.
"The league right now is as good as it's ever been," said Keiser. "We're getting more people in and I think more people put more effort in it today than we used to."
Member Ed Zerbe has been in the league for 27 years. He joined the Marine Corps in 1957 and served for 20 years, through the Vietnam War. He was named this year's Marine of the Year.
Zerbe enjoys the helping other veterans, and with Toys for Tots.
Senior Vice Commandant Marlin Lebo has been a member of the league for 25 years. He entered the Marine Corps in 1970 and served two years. Throughout his time in the league, Lebo served as Sergeant-at-arms and junior vice commandant.
His most memorable moments in the league center around being a member of the color guard.
While looking in the past, the detachment is also looking towards the future. In particular, it's interested in expanding its membership.
"So far, we're holding our own," said Feaster. "In the original charter we had 67 signers and right now we actually have 67 members currently. So it's basically been holding."
Both Marines who have served a minimum of 90 days of honorable service and U.S. Navy Corpsmen who have trained and served with the U.S. Marine Fleet Marine Forces (FMF) units are eligible to join the league.
For those interested, the detachment holds meetings 7 p.m. on the second Sunday of each month at the American Legion Post 841, 110 Railroad Street, Montandon.
Chris Shaddock can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 119 or chrisshaddock@standard-journal.com.
