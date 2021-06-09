Penn State Extension
UNIVERSITY PARK — The “Roadside Guide to Clean Water,” a publication of Penn State Extension, has been recognized three times since being published in April 2020.
The publication, available online and in print, takes readers through the water management practices that they might see and use within their own communities.
“We designed the ‘Roadside Guide’ like a field guide,” said co-author Jennifer Fetter, water resources extension educator. “People like to identify birds and trees by flipping through guides when they’re going on walks, so we designed a field guide that would help them identify water management practices.”
The publication details diverse water management practices, including manure storage and application, rain gardens, and urban and suburban trees. Each two-page spread was co-authored by an extension educator with expertise in those areas.
The Association of Natural Resources Extension Professionals recognized the publication with a Silver Award in the long publication category of its Outstanding Educational Materials Awards. The association’s awards recognize outstanding programs and materials, and entries are judged on content, editing, graphics and design, and evaluation and impact.
The National Association of County Agricultural Agents also recognized it as a national finalist in the publication category of its communication awards. That awards program acknowledges excellence in communicating programs and ideas to clientele. The publication category is scored based on content, readability, design and appearance.
The guide also received a Programming Team Excellence Award in this year’s Penn State Extension Director’s Awards. The Excellence Award recognizes sustained excellence in consistent display of compassion; a cooperative, respectful, and positive attitude; excellence in daily serving of internal and external customers; and contribution to creative solutions for problems that arise.
To date, more than 2,200 printed copies of the publication have been distributed, and the online guide has nearly 3,300 views. Penn State Extension plans additional distribution of the guide at community and statewide events.
The publication can be viewed at https://extension.psu.edu/roadside-guide-to-clean-water.
