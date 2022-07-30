EXCHANGE — After 51 years of coaching swimmers across the globe, Veronica Irvine — Coach Vee to her students — is preparing for one last swim season before she hangs up the whistle.
Originally hailing from England, Irvine began coaching in her final year of secondary school, going on to college and obtaining the coaching certifications that took her across Northern Ireland, Germany, Cyprus, and the United States, where she settled in Pennsylvania 22 years ago. She has coached numerous teams throughout the years, including the Milton Area High School swim team, and helped form the Rockets swim team, part of the Greater Susquehanna Valley Aquatics League (GSVAL).
“I’ve been doing this a long time. Right now, my health is not so hot and doing stairs and things like that, getting in and out, laying down on the deck and doing lines, I can’t physically do it anymore,” Irvine said.
She and her husband both felt a change of scenery was needed, so they decided to sell their house and are preparing to move to their new home in Oscoda, Mich.
In the fall, Irvine will return to coach the Milton High swim team for the final time, a farewell tour she couldn’t pass up. Last year, Irvine said, 12 of her 16 high school swimmers went to districts and she felt it was important to be there to foster their success and talents for one more season.
“I’d like to see them be successful this year. I’ve got some that are really doing so well that I don’t want to give up on them and feel like I’m abandoning them … so that’s why I’m coming back,” Irvine said. “My littles I’ve got confidence with the people I’ve suggested to take over. It takes a lot out of me and physical I cannot do it.”
Her littles are the young swimmers that join her over the summer to participate in the GSVAL as part of her team, the Rockets, which welcomes children ages 5 to 18 with all levels of swim experience.
In 2008, following the closure of the Watsontown Community Pool, the Milton and Warrior Run GSVAL swim teams merged together to form The Rockets, a name chosen by Irvine to reflect the explosive energy of her swimmers.
“We’re using rocket power, their leg power and everything else, so that’s why we’re known as the Rockets,” she said. “We’ve been successful since then with the team, we’ve been to championships every year. We always used to be — when we first started off — at the bottom of the pack and we actually made fourth place one year and then last year we did second place out of the twelve teams that they had.”
The GSVAL holds a special place in Irvine’s heart because of the opportunities it affords children who might not otherwise be able to compete in swim meets.
“I love the swim program, particularly the summer league. They don’t segregate if they have a disability or a behavioral problem, every child gets the opportunity to swim,” Irvine said. “I’ve got one little one right now, it’s her first time swimming … she’s just come out of kindergarten and has cochlear implants. Her mom was worried she wouldn’t be successful with it, but she’s doing amazing and it’s just good to see.”
Throughout her life Irvine has worked around the world as a chef, a parenting counselor and an EMS worker, but swim coaching has been a constant throughout.
“I have too much fun, I just have too much fun teaching. I’m truly one of those people that can say that,” Irvine said. “I always tell them that the person they race against is the person in the mirror. Some other coaches it’s all about the time, it’s all about being first, and to me that’s not the way it’s done. It’s them being successful within themselves and beating themselves.”
Swim lessons and coaching, Irvine said, are important not just for competitive swimmers but for all children learning to swim for the first time.
“If kids aren’t acclimated to water, what happens is they get terrified, they get worried, and things happen,” said Irvine, who also teaches CPR classes, recalling countless students she's coached to not only comfort, but confidence in the water. ”When you see someone that remembers you and that you impacted their lives to keep them safe, those are all blessings."
As part of Irvine’s farewell, she will be hosting a Twix Splash event from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, at the Exchange Pool. Children ages 6-12 are invited for an evening of fun, games and swimming with Coach Vee. No parents allowed.
Today is also the GSVAL Championships, held at the Muncy Pool, 125 New St., Muncy. Swimmers 11-18 will compete beginning at 9 a.m., while swimmers 10 and under will begin at 4 p.m. The public is welcome to attend.
Staff writer Matt Stulberg can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 114 or email matts@standard-journal.com.
