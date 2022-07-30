EXCHANGE — After 51 years of coaching swimmers across the globe, Veronica Irvine — Coach Vee to her students — is preparing for one last swim season before she hangs up the whistle.

Originally hailing from England, Irvine began coaching in her final year of secondary school, going on to college and obtaining the coaching certifications that took her across Northern Ireland, Germany, Cyprus, and the United States, where she settled in Pennsylvania 22 years ago. She has coached numerous teams throughout the years, including the Milton Area High School swim team, and helped form the Rockets swim team, part of the Greater Susquehanna Valley Aquatics League (GSVAL).

