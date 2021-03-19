MONROE TOWNSHIP – Easier access to medical care is a reality for people in the central Susquehanna Valley as Geisinger opens a new medical space at the Susquehanna Valley Mall near Selinsgrove.
Nearly 25,000-square-feet of space in the former Sears store is now home to Geisinger MultiSpecialty Clinic Selinsgrove, which features a higher level of walk-in urgent care, a referralbased treatment area, upgraded facilities for specialty medical care and a location for patients to have telemedicine appointments. The multi-specialty facility is in collaboration with Family Practice Center (FPC).
Now open at this new space is a first-of-its-kind Geisinger ConvenientCare+, which is a new type of advanced outpatient clinic. The “plus” means there’s additional resources and staffing, allowing patients to be seen by a physician who has access to intravenous therapies, laboratory and imaging services previously only available in a hospital. People can walk in or be referred to ConvenientCare+ by their family physician, making it ideal for those having difficulty with current treatments or experiencing a sudden worsening of a chronic condition, and is an alternative to visiting an emergency room for outpatient treatments.
Geisinger ConvenientCare+ also offers the same level of walk-in care offered at Geisinger ConvenientCare locations. Staffed by advanced practitioners and nurses, ConvenientCare+ is the place to go for treatment of common health issues including infections, abdominal pain, migraines and more, as well as cold and flu symptoms, allergies, earaches, tick removal, sprains and minor cuts and sinus infections, hospital officials noted.
In addition to Geisinger ConvenientCare+, the multi-specialty site includes dedicated space for telemedicine appointments. Patients can schedule telemedicine appointments at this location, making it easier for people who can't do telemedicine from home to schedule a specialist visit from the clinic instead of driving to a larger medical facility.
“The investment in this site is not only bringing care closer to home for our neighbors in Sunbury, Selinsgrove, Shamokin Dam and the surrounding communities, but it fills a significant gap in accessible health care services in these areas,” said J. Edward Hartle, M.D., Geisinger executive vice president and chief medical officer. “We want to make sure people are receiving care in the most appropriate, easily accessible and affordable setting, all of which becomes easier with this new facility in Selinsgrove.”
New services opening over the next few months at the multi-specialty clinic space include clinical nutrition, culinary medicine, digestive and liver care, laboratory, radiology, surgical specialties and vascular surgery. Nearby Geisinger heart, skin, kidney, neurology and ear, nose and throat services will also relocate to this space. The ConvenientCare in Shamokin Dam has consolidated into this location.
“Having Geisinger collaborating with us in this space helps meet the goal of ensuring Susquehanna Valley residents can get the care they need at a facility that’s easily accessible,” said Domenick Ronco, D.O., president of FPC. “With this space now open, we’re looking forward to working together to provide care in our communities in a convenient, cost-efficient facility.”
The space is designed to accommodate more specialty care services in the future. To learn more about Geisinger ConvenientCare+ and services at this location visit geisinger.org/plus.
