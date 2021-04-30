HARRISBURG —
The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Thursday confirmed there were 3,322 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,146,398 since March 2020.
There are 2,447 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 539 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.
The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day is about 3,400 lower than it was at the peak on Dec. 25, 2020. The current 14-day average continues to increase, but it is still below what it was at the height of the spring peak on May 3, 2020.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of April 16-22 stood at 8.6%.
As of 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, there were 50 new deaths, bringing the statewide total since March 2020 to 26,179. Locally three new deaths have been reported in Northumberland County since Monday.
Confirmed cases by county:
• Northumberland County, 7,780 cases (346 deaths)
• Lycoming County, 9,488 cases (274 deaths)
• Union County, 4,467 cases (86 deaths)
• Columbia County, 4,892 cases (133 deaths)
• Snyder County, 2,713 cases (83 deaths)
• Montour County, 1,793 cases (63 deaths)
